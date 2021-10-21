Sanadjo app on track to earn public confidence, say businesses

AMMAN — Following the issuance of Circular No. 46 concerning public gatherings, business owners have been sharing their experience with the newly required Sanadjo application.

Malls, shopping centres, banks, telecommunications companies, galleries, tourist and popular restaurants, cafes, hotels, offices of electricity distribution and water companies are now obliged to prohibit the entry or stay of individuals unless their vaccination is verified by the Sanad application.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, in a statement, detailed the use of the application’s inspection option, which enables health inspectors to examine the health ID code, the vaccination certificate code and the personal ID.

Khaled M, a cafe employee, told The Jordan Times on Wednesday that safety measures and guidelines in workplaces since the beginning of the pandemic have been an additional challenge for them, yet “Sanadjo is easy and simple to use”.

“We are carefully checking people’s vaccination statuses, using the application’s inspection option,” said Omar Taiseer, a restaurant employee, on Wednesday.

He added that the application aims to mitigate the spread of the virus and is for the sake of public safety.

“Yes, there was some sort of confusion at first, but now everything is clear,” he said.

According to Sasha Ayman, who works at a hypermarket based in Amman, the procedure is going smoothly and customers have been cooperative so far.

However, Ayman said that “the application is sometimes slow and needs to be running faster”.