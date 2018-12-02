Sarraj says Libyan debts to Jordanian hospitals to be repaid

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday met with Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya Fayez Sarraj and discussed the Kingdom’s support for efforts to realise a political solution in Libya that guarantees its stability and security.

Sarraj announced that Libya, through its embassy in Amman, will begin repaying overdue debts of Libyan nationals to Jordan’s hospitals, voicing appreciation for His Majesty and the Kingdom’s support for Libya, a Royal Court statement said.

The King and Sarraj agreed on exerting more efforts to utilise opportunities for enhancing levels of cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the fields of investment, trade exchange, medical tourism, higher education and security.

During talks held at Al Husseiniya Palace and attended by Prime Minister Omar Razzaz and senior officials from both countries, the two sides agreed to form joint committees to look into areas of cooperation, including the issue of hospitals’ overdue debts and the Libyan investment portfolio in the Kingdom.

The discussions, which continued over a lunch banquet, also went over the latest developments in Libya, with King Abdullah stressing Jordan's support for efforts seeking to reach a political solution in Libya that achieves security and stability for Libyans.

He also underscored the Kingdom’s willingness to support Libya in all fields, especially through sharing Jordanian expertise for the reconstruction process of Libyan institutions.

In this regard, talks also focused on the necessity of implementing the e-health programme “Hakeem” in Libya’s hospitals, with the aim of enhancing the efficiency of health management and the quality of healthcare services.

Sarraj commended the “distinctive” Jordanian-Libyan ties, stressing Libya’s keenness on working jointly with the Kingdom to expand cooperation and realise more achievements.

His Majesty and Sarraj voiced their pride in the nature of relations between the two countries, reiterating the need for sustaining coordination and consultation over issues of mutual interest, the statement said.

They also highlighted the importance of exchanging visits between both countries’ public and private sectors to explore available investment opportunities.

The King commended Sarraj’s efforts to achieve security and stability in Libya.

Talks also delved into regional developments, especially the Palestinian issue, with both sides reiterating the necessity of resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution, leading to an independent, sovereign Palestinian state within the pre-1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Also on Sunday, Razzaz held a separate meeting with Sarraj, during which they affirmed the historical relations between the two countries and keenness to explore broader prospects to strengthen cooperation in all fields, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The discussions, attended by senior ministers and officials from both countries, also covered the need to upscale the level of economic, trade and investment relations, which are “still below the ambitions and capabilities of both countries”, the officials noted.

Razzaz welcomed Sarraj’s visit, expressing hope it would be an opportunity to enhance the mutual relations for the benefit of both countries and peoples.

For his part, Sarraj stressed the significance of the optimum utilisation of human and natural resources possessed by both countries, highlighting the need to activate 13 agreements signed between his country and the Kingdom.

Talks went over outstanding issues, such as Libyan overdue debts to Jordanian hospitals and the Libyan trust fund in the Kingdom, with Sarraj expressing Libya’s interest in boosting the fund’s role in investments in Jordan.

Razzaz highlighted the opportunities for investment in the health sector to offer treatment for Libyan nationals as well as in fields of higher education through scholarships to Libyan students in Jordan’s universities.

He also noted that trade exchange between the two countries remains low, and is almost exclusive to medicines and furniture, stressing the need to look into the possibility of reaching a free trade agreement to step up trade and economic relations.

On security and military cooperation, Sarraj voiced keenness on benefitting from Jordan’s expertise in the fields, noting that Libya’s minister of interior is scheduled to visit the Kingdom to study cooperation in security and military areas.

Later in the day, Sarraj visited the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management, where he was acquainted on the agency’s work mechanisms and procedures followed to achieve strategic adaptation to all kinds of crises, Petra reported.

The Libyan leader met with the centre’s director, Adnan Abbadi, who focused in his presentation on the nature of the crisis taskforce and concerned stakeholders, and means to unify national efforts and improve communication during emergencies, employing state-of-the-art technologies in the field.

Sarraj underlined the need to transfer Jordan’s “advanced expertise” in the field of crisis management to Libya.