Second Arab Women Parliamentarian Forum kicks off in Amman

AMMAN — The second Arab Women Parliamentarian Forum was launched in Amman on Wednesday, under the theme “Women’s participation in Arab parliaments”.

The event witnessed the participation of female parliamentarians, male and female researchers in parliamentary affairs from 14 Arab countries, according to a statement made available to The Jordan Times.

The two-day event was organised by the Jordanian General Women’s Union (JGWU), in cooperation with the Arab Academics and Scientists Union, the World Affairs Council and the Mwatana Organisation .

The forum, over six sessions, will discuss research papers related to Arab countries experience with women’s participation in political and parliamentary affairs and the opportunities to develop recommendations to enhance women’s participation.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, MP Dina Basheer emphasised the importance of the gender quota in parliaments, the channel through which Arab women can attain membership in these representative bodies.

Head of JGWU Maysoon Telilan said that the fastest way to rectify the conditions of Arab women is through parliaments, highlighting the necessity for “a solid legislative basis” that guarantees the rights and empowerment of Arab women in all fields.

Besides Jordan, the forum will witness the participation of representatives from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Egypt, Sudan, Tunisia, Libya, Algeria, Morocco and Palestine.