Senate returns constitutional amendments to Lower House

AMMAN — The Senate on Thursday returned the 2022 constitutional amendments bill to the Lower House after disagreeing with the deputies over an amendment to Article 75 of the Constitution.

The senators approved all amendments to the Constitution as referred by the Lower Chamber, except Article 20 of the bill that amends Article 75 of the Constitution that imposes restrictions on MPs’ businesses while in office.

The MPs had approved the constitutional amendment prohibiting members of both chambers of parliament, while in office, from concluding any contract, lease, sale, barter, or any other type of contract with the government, public institutions or government-owned or controlled companies.

The amendment to Articles 74 and 75 of the Constitution excluded cases in which a senator or a deputy, prior to membership, is a shareholder or partner with ownership of no less than 2 per cent, in addition to leases of land and property signed before membership.

The senators argued that the percentage should be increased to 5 per cent instead of 2.