Senators to debate pardon law Monday

AMMAN —The Senate will on Monday begin deliberating the general pardon draft law, the Chamber’s president, Faisal Fayez, announced on Thursday.

The Lower House has endorsed the bill granting full exemptions from fines, penalties and disciplinary measures to crimes and violations committed before December 13, 2018.

The version of the bill okayed by the MPs pardons crimes, offences and violations committed before His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives to the government to issue the law, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The King had called for giving wrongdoers an opportunity to find the right path and correct their conduct, especially as other people have suffered financially from their misconduct, in solidarity with citizens who are going through difficult conditions.