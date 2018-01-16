Sentence reduced by half for Syrian who hid drugs in camp caravan

AMMAN — The State Security Court (SSC) on Tuesday handed down a Syrian refugee a reduced sentence after convicting him for the possession of illegal narcotics at his caravan in Zaatari refugee camp in Mafraq.

The man, in his late 20s, was first sentenced to 15 years in prison and ordered to pay JD10,000 in fines after being convicted of stashing illegal narcotics in his caravan inside the camp.

However, the SSC tribunal decided to reduce the sentence and fine to half “to give the defendant a second chance in life”, a senior judicial source told The Jordan Times.

The court said the defendant had hidden some 23,000 Captagon pills with the intent of selling them.

However, the defendant was arrested by Anti-Narcotics Department agents who received a tip-off that he “had the pills in his possession and was planning to sell it”, the court papers said.

Captagon is a synthetic stimulant similar to amphetamines. Although banned in most countries in the 1980s, illegally produced and smuggled Captagon is a commonly used drug in the Middle East, according to web sources.

Tuesday verdict will automatically be reviewed by the Court of Cassation within the next 30 days.