Sewage truck driver detained after vehicle overturns on Amman overpass

By JT - Jul 12,2022 - Last updated at Jul 12,2022

A view of a sewage truck that crashed and overturned on the overpass connecting Queen Rania Street and Al Shaheed Street on Monday (Al Rai photo)

AMMAN — The Amman prosecutor general on Tuesday ordered the driver of a sewage truck that overturned on an overpass on Monday detained at Marka correctional and rehabilitation centre for seven days.

The driver was detained on charges related to causing damage to state-owned properties, driving a public vehicle with a third category licence, among other traffic violations, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

The sewage truck collided with the guard rail on the overpass connecting Queen Rania Street and Al Shaheed Street.

Authorities blocked traffic movement until the accident was cleared.

Greater Amman Municipality staff emptied the wastewater from the tank and cleaned the site.

An electricity pole was affected by the accident.