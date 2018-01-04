Sex selection will create population imbalance — SIGI

AMMAN — Results of 2015 population and housing census have shown that gender ratio at birth in Jordan is 105 boys to 100 girls, the Sisterhood Is Global Institute (SIGI) said on Thursday.

The census also showed that the number of boys under the age of five is more than girls of the same age by 5 per cent, according to SIGI.

The institute said that although the ratio is close to the international rate, 103.2, the gap is increasing among the 10-24 age bracket.

The ratio is 106.1 among 10-14 year olds, 106.7 for 15-19 years and 108 among the age segment of 20-24, according to the institute.

SIGI attributed the increase of gender rate for boys to sex selection technology before birth, which would result in demographic challenges in the future.

The Law for Assisted Reproductive Technology 2009 has not been endorsed, according to SIGI, which added that there are 22 fertility centres spread across the Kingdom, of which 13 centres have sex selection technologies.

The centres witness a large turnout by Jordanians and non-Jordanians, according to the statement.

The law's Article A has banned the technology, except for special cases that are related to genetic diseases, SIGI said, adding that the law stipulated a one-year imprisonment and a fine for violators.

The Jordanian Iftaa Council has also prohibited the technology and demanded the cancellation of Article B, which allows the selection if parents have more than three children of the same gender, as "the Muslim teachings urge people to accept the baby regardless of gender", said SIGI.