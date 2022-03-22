Shboul highlights media's role in election coverage

Minister of State for Media Affairs Faisal Shboul highlighted the national media's role in election coverage during a tour of media institutions on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of State for Media Affairs Faisal Shboul on Tuesday highlighted the national media's role in covering the governorate and municipal council elections and encouraging potential voters to go to the ballot box.

During a tour of media institutions, including the Jordan Radio and Television Corporation; Jordan News Agency, Petra;Al Mamlakah TV; Al Raya Media Group;and the Independent Election Committee (IEC) media centre, the minister called for providing all necessary facilities for the media, which he called "a key part of the election observation mission".

He praised the IEC for facilitating journalists’ access to polling stations, which allows them to provide rapid reporting on the election and highlights"this democratic process”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Shboul noted that the elections are beingheld as Jordan is seeing legislative developments "in all fields", beginningwith the Royal Committee to Modernise the Political System and followed by the Committee to Modernise the Public Sector and the national economic workshop.

He also called on all eligible voters to practice their constitutional rights and make their voices heard.