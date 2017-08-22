Six SMEs trained to upgrade their energy-saving practices

AMMAN — Six small and medium enterprises (SMEs) producing home appliances and air conditioners have received technical training and support to upgrade their products to energy saving devices, an enterprise development corporation announced on Tuesday.

Under the energy efficiency label project, the six SMEs are now producing A+ electric devices, a local requirement under the new Energy Efficiency Law, and a step to raise their competitiveness locally and internationally, according to the corporation.

The project is one of the three projects launched last year by the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) and funded by the EU at a cost of 465,000 euros, with the aim of raising the efficiency of energy use in Jordan.

JEDCO announced on Tuesday the closure of the three projects, indicating that they aimed at rationalising energy consumption and usage as well as training and educating specialised human resources, particularly in the field of energy.

Manal Abu Haltam, a representative of a local SME that benefitted from the new project and produces electric home appliances, said that, with the support of the energy efficiency label project, her company is now producing A+ energy saving home appliances.

“The fact that some of our products were not categorised as A+ appliances challenged us last year in terms of selling the products locally. But now, we have solved the problem and our appliances are competing in the local market,” Abu Haltam said at a ceremony organised by JEDCO to announce the closure of the three projects.

At the event, JEDCO Acting CEO Mohammad Mheirat noted that the three projects came at a time of an increasing need to rationalise energy use and manage resources, especially in light of the acceleration and fluctuation of energy prices that affect national economy and production costs.

He noted that the energy management programmes were organised to keep abreast with legislative developments in Jordan, especially after the approval and adoption of the renewable energy and energy efficiency law.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Laafia, head of the cooperation section at the EU Delegation to Jordan, said that support to the green economy and the private sector have always been at the heart of the EU-Jordan partnership.

“Generating sustainable, inclusive and green economic growth that leads to job creation is an objective that we all share…,” Laafia said, noting that the projects will boost green economic development in Jordan