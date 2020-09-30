Six virus-related deaths, 823 COVID cases recorded Tuesday

AMMAN — Six COVID-19 deaths and 823 coronavirus cases, including 820 local infections, were recorded in Jordan on Tuesday, increasing the caseload to 10,049, the government announced.

The new deaths took the country’s coronavirus death toll to 57.

The local cases comprised 476 infections in Amman, 46 in Balqa, 221 in Zarqa, 24 in Irbid, 13 in Jerash, 14 in Karak, 20 in Mafraq, two in Aqaba, two in Madaba, a case in Maan, in addition to another case reported in Ajloun.

A joint statement by the Prime Ministry and the Health Ministry said that cases from abroad comprised three individuals returning to the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, 137 recoveries were registered on Tuesday, including 51 from Prince Hamzah Hospital, 80 from the Dead Sea quarantine sites and three from Queen Alia Hospital, as well three recoveries from accredited private hospitals, the statement added.

A total of 16,851 virus tests were also conducted on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered to 1,204,201.

Amid the growing number of local infections, the Ministry of Health has renewed its call on the public to abide by defence orders No.11 and No.16, as well as to adhere to precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks, maintaining physical distancing and avoiding holding gatherings that exceed 20 people.

The ministry also highlighted the “Aman” (Safety) application for smartphones, which alerts users if they come into contact with a COVID-19 positive person, as well as “Sahtak” (your health) application, which provides users with the latest information and news related to COVID-19, in addition to guidelines and warnings pertaining to the Kingdom’s epidemiological situation.