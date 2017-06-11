Six Wihdat members referred to SCC over ‘offensive’ video

AMMAN — An investigation has begun into a cultural event that was held at the Wihdat Club during which a video allegedly showed members of the football club’s general assembly “offending figures in the Kingdom and neighbouring countries”.

Youth Minister Hadithah Khreisha on Sunday said a committee has started its investigation and interviews with the club’s administration, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Six members of the football club’s general assembly, including a member of the board of directors, were referred to the State Security Court prosecutor general, after a video published on social media purportedly shows comments which “offend figures in the Kingdom and neighbouring countries”.

The Wihdat Club’s administration said that the event was a competition held by the cultural committee of the club during the fasting month of Ramadan.

Khreisha said his ministry is following up closely on the investigation and “will not hesitate” to enforce the law and punish violators.

The minister called on people to stop sharing the video on social media websites, adding that they are waiting for the committee tasked with the investigation, headed by the Youth Ministry’s secretary general, to complete its work in order to take any possible measures against violators to prevent any recurrence of this act.

A Wihdat Club committee decided to cancel the membership of those allegedly involved in the making of the video and its publication, and to ban them from “setting foot” in the club or attending its activities, Petra reported.

Wihdat Football Club take their name from the Wihdat Palestinian refugee camp in southern Amman.