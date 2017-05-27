Slightly hot weather forecast for next two days

You are here

By JT - May 27,2017 - Last updated at May 27,2017

AMMAN — The weather on Sunday will be fair in mountainous areas and the Badia, with northwesterly moderate to brisk winds, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, quoted the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) as saying on Saturday.   

On Sunday, the weather is forecast to be hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, with northerly moderate winds and slightly choppy seas. 

On Monday, temperatures are forecast to rise around 3 to 4oC degrees Celsius above their annual averages. It will be relatively hot in mountainous areas and the Badia, with southwesterly moderate to brisk winds raising dust. 

The JMD warned on its website of low visibility in southern and eastern areas of the Kingdom, due to dust raised by the wind.

In the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba the weather is forecast to be hot, with northerly light winds and calm seas.

Temperatures in Amman on Sunday are forecast to reach 31°C during the day, dropping to 20°C at night. On Monday, they will increase to 33°C, dropping to a low 21°C at night.

