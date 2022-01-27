Snow brings delight for children, welcome distraction for families

People are seen enjoying snow in an Amman neighbourhood on Thursday (Photo by Tom Grant)

AMMAN — People across the Kingdom have been taking advantage of the recent heavy snowfall to relax, play and take photos out on the streets.

The snow was thick in many parts of Jordan, and in Amman people were out and about sledging, having snowball fights and enjoying the change in weather that occurred overnight.

In Sports City, children could be seen sledging down its many embankments as snowballs were thrown by opposing teams on either side of the road. From knafeh dishes to plates and pieces of cardboard, every utensil available was used to slide through the layers of snow.

Many were just out for walks with their families, trudging through the thick snow that has begun to slush throughout the day, with many roads flooded and drains overflowing from the excess water.

Twenty-year-old Zahraa said that the snow had “brought her inner child out”, and she enjoyed “absorbing the view of the city from the many high points in Amman”.

Hashim, 21, took to the hills of Amman this afternoon to “sledge with a pot from his kitchen” and loved meeting people around the streets when taking part in snowball fights and racing down hills through the ice.

The snowfall is expected to last until Friday in some parts of the Kingdom, so there’s another day of fun for sledging and snowball fighting.