Social media users criticise ‘swift’ endorsement of budget

AMMAN — Social media users in Jordan on Thursday slammed the quick endorsement of the 2018 state budget in one day, expecting 2018 to be a tough year with the endorsed decisions that included ending bread subsidies.

On Twitter and Facebook, users said voting on the state budget and endorsing it in a single day was "unacceptable", noting with the increase in taxes and ending bread subsidies 2018 was expected to be a tough year.

"With the endorsement of the 2018 state budget on the eve of the new year, it is clear that 2018 is not going to be an easy year," Mohammad Basel‏ (MohammedBasel1) tweeted Thursday.

Musab Al Shawabkeh‏ (@shawabka_musab) tweeted Thursday, saying the voting and endorsement of the state budget in a single day was a "silly performance".

Criticising the lawmakers, Khaled Fanatsa said: "What happened at the Lower House was against values that the lawmakers claimed to be defending. They did not honour their commitments to the people."

Another twitter user (@ad_47ad) said with the lifting of bread subsidies the start of 2018 is a difficult one.

"In one session only, the lawmakers completed deliberating and endorsing the state budget," Suheila Ajarmeh (@Suhailaalajarmah) tweeted.

Omar Dahamsheh (@Omar_Dhamsha) agreed.

"This seems to be the first time in history that the budget is endorsed in such a quick time, and many lawmakers were absent from attending the session," he tweeted.

On his Facebook account, Omar Dahamsheh said the lawmakers endorsed the budget on the occasion of the New Year, criticising the swift endorsement of the budget.

"It is clear how 2018 will be from its beginning with this endorsement of the state budget and the new taxes and increase in bread prices," Jazza (@Madallh_skare) tweeted Thursday.

Ayat Alhajjaj (@Ayat_Alhajjaj) echoed similar remarks.

"Can you imagine that the state budget of a country whose economic conditions are suffering is deliberated and endorsed by 58 lawmakers out of 99 who attended and is endorsed in such a quick manner?" Alhajjaj twitted.

Muhammad F Khamaiseh‏ (@Mohdkhamaiseh) said in a tweet Thursday that the Lower House was keen on ending 2017 with an achievement.

"The Lower House was keen on realising an achievement and that is why it adopted the state budget in the fastest time ever," he tweeted.