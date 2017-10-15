Social safety network will remain in place — minister

AMMAN — Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of State Musa Maaytah met on Sunday with the parties of the centre-right to discuss the economic reform programme, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Maaytah said during the meeting, attended by 16 parties, that the tax reforms will not affect the poor and middle classes, stressing the importance of listening to the views of the parties regarding the economic reform programme when alternatives are discussed.

As for the tax law, Maaytah stressed that the suggested version addresses tax evasion, noting that the penalty of violators might amount to imprisonment. He said that there are many sectors that make extra profits by failing to provide actual statements on income, and this has to change.

He also noted that the prices of rice, sugar, coffee, tea and oil will not be affected by the rise. Also, the health insurance network will remain functional and the age of the individuals covered by free heathcare may be lowered to 65 years, while public university subsidies will remain in place.

As for the austerity measures adopted by the government during this year, Maaytah said that the plan implemented has saved about JD206 million of public funds.

President of the Coalition of Centrist Parties Natheer Arabiyat called for tight control on tax evasion and deterrent penalties for those proven in violation of the rules, along with those who facilitate evasion, especially offices licensed under different names that practise tax evasion.

The politician emphasised the importance of taking serious measures to channel subsidies of bread, basic foodstuffs and fuel to citizens rather than commodities. He stressed the need to expand cooperation between the public and private sectors, curb corruption, restructure public institutions and optimally utilise Jordan's natural resources.