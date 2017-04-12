Social Security Corporation seeks health insurance for all workers

You are here

By JT - Apr 12,2017

AMMAN — The Social Security Corporation (SSC) on Wednesday stressed the importance of including all workers in health insurance to enhance social security and protection, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. 

Statistics show that 27 per cent of Jordanians and 87 per cent of non-Jordanians in the Kingdom do not have health insurance, according to Mohammad Tarawneh, assistant of the SSC director for studies and information.

During a seminar organised by the Jordanian-Palestinian Business Forum at Irbid’s Chamber of Commerce, Tarawneh said that health insurance is a necessity that is no less important than food, drinks and clothing for workers and residents in general.

He noted that adding the families of SSC’s retirees and subscribers to their health insurance complements the social security structure, which already includes elderly people, disabled people, those injured at work, maternity cover and the unemployed, Tarawneh added.

The health insurance proposals, currently being studied by the SSC, will cover families of private sector workers, who are not included in accredited insurance, said Tarawneh, adding that the corporation is currently in the consultation phase.  

Also on Wednesday, upon the recommendation of the Labour Minister, the Cabinet approved appointing Shadi Majali, Sahel Dudin, Riyad Al Tweel and Qais Mahaftha as members of the SSC’s investment council.

 

The new members represent the four investment sectors of real estate, finance, industry and law, according to Petra. 

