Southern Aghwar Women’s Association creates job opportunities for women in Ghor Al Safi

AMMAN — The Southern Aghwar Women’s Association provided eight job opportunities through implementing a bakery and pastry project as part of the Azem programme managed by the Business Development Centre (BDC) and funded by UNICEF.

Half of these spaces are reserved for women between the ages of 18 and 24, according to a BDC statement.

“This is the only project of its kind in the region, answering essential needs of the local community,” the statement said.

Through this project, the women’s association will provide bakery and pastry products to all events held in Ghor Al Safi.

The Southern Aghwar Women’s Association is located in Ghor Al Safi, which is 60km away from the Karak Governorate, and 200km away from Amman.

Ibtisam Al Ashush, head of the association, said: “The project positively impacted the association and the residents of Ghor Al Safi. Through this project, we managed to provide job opportunities for females, increase their livelihoods and the livelihoods of their families. In addition, the project increased the profit of the Association, which facilitated the execution of our social activities.”

The BDC, through the Azem project, helped the Southern Aghwar Women’s Association by providing them with the tools, machines and raw material required for implementing and sustaining the project.

The project was created as part of the Azem programme to financially support the communities that were the most affected by the pandemic.