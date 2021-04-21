SSC’ prosecution office completes investigations in ‘sedition case’

By Rana Husseini - Apr 21,2021 - Last updated at Apr 21,2021

AMMAN — Public Prosecutor of the State Security Court (SSC) Brig. Gen. Hazim Majali on Tuesday announced that the Public Prosecution office has completed its investigations into the “sedition case”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Majali added that the results of the investigation have revealed that involved individuals “adopted different roles, which would constitute a clear threat to the security and stability of the Kingdom”.

Upon completion of the final stages of the investigation, the State Security Prosecution will refer all findings to the SSC, he noted.

Meanwhile, former minister Bassem Awadallah, Sharif Hassan Bin Zeid and other suspects in the case appointed lawyers to represent them in courts.

Awadallah and Bin Zeid were arrested on April 3 along with 15 other suspects for “security reasons”.

The suspects are currently being questioned by the SSC’s prosecution office.

Former SSC judge Mohammad Afif, who became a lawyer after retiring, told The Jordan Times on Tuesday he will represent Awadallah in the case.

“I will head a team of lawyers who will represent Awadallah when the trial is referred to the SSC once the investigations are completed,” Afif said.

Afif added that he had met with Awadallah recently to discuss the case.

Meanwhile, lawyer Ala Khasawneh told The Jordan Times that he had met with Sharif Bin Zeid recently to discuss the case as well.

Both lawyers refused to reveal any information other than mentioning that investigations are ongoing by the SSC prosecution’s office.

On April 3, Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said in a press conference that between 14 to 16 people were arrested for attempting to jeopardise the safety and stability of Jordan.