SSC issued rulings in 14,100 terror, drug cases in 2017

AMMAN — The State Security Court (SSC) in 2017 issued rulings in 14,100 terrorism and drug cases out of the 14,150 cases that the court received, SSC President Col. Mohammad Afif said on Monday.

Afif told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that the terrorist cases in 2017 amounted to 320, while the total number of cases received from the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) stood at 13,830.

He noted that the total number of cases brought to court over the past years has been on the rise, with a total of 4,300 cases registered in 2014, 9,700 in 2015, and 14,700 cases in 2016.

Afif added that, in 2017, the cases registered amounted to 14,150, marking a decrease of 550 cases compared to the previous year, after an annual increase trend of some 5,000 cases per year.

He attributed the drop of case numbers between 2016 and 2017 to the efforts of the SSC and the role of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) and AND in thwarting smuggling attempts.

The powerful control of JAF on borders highly contributed to limiting terrorists’ infiltration into the Kingdom and restricting people from leaving the country in an illegal way, the SSC president added.

Afif also reviewed the important role of the AND in arresting drug traffickers and commended the role of the General Intelligence Department in foiling terror plots.