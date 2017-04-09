You are here
SSC launches 2017-2019 revised strategy
By Dana Al Emam - Apr 09,2017 - Last updated at Apr 09,2017
AMMAN — The Social Security Corporation (SSC) on Sunday launched its 2017-2019 strategy, which seeks to upgrade services and achieve financial sustainability, according to SSC officials.
The new strategy is based on revisions of the 2014-2016 strategy, as well as older strategies dating back to 2005, aimed at identifying achievements and addressing shortcomings, SSC Director Nadia Rawabdeh said, adding that older strategies lacked consistent performance indicators.
The new roadmap also seeks to improve the corporation’s electronic services and encourage further electronic cooperation with other institutions, Rawabdeh told reporters during the launch, adding that the plan is part of the corporation’s expansion plan.
Comprising five major goals, the new strategy aims to advance the quality of social security insurance services according to international best practices, enhance institutional quality, enhance law abidance and reduce insurance evasion, improve public perceptions of the SSC’s services, as well as support social security programmes and medical insurance, she said.
The SSC’s 2017-2019 strategy was planned in accordance with Jordan’s 2025 vision and the government’s Executive Development Programme, SSC Planning Consultant Samir Mifleh said, highlighting the reduction of poverty and unemployment rates and the implementation of an effective social security system as core objectives of the plan.
Mifleh noted that the new strategy will incorporate performance indicators tied to each of the five goals, stressing that an evaluation of the strategy will take place every six months.
The corporation’s Media Director Musa Sbeihi said there are 1.231 million active social security subscribers, and some 197,000 retirees receiving pensions from the corporation.
In 2016, insurance revenues reached JD1.411 billion, while insurance expenses reached JD871 million, Sbeihi added.
Related Articles
Facts and figures on SSCActive SSC subscribers in 2015 were around 1.167 million, registering a 5.3 per cent growth rate compared to 2014By
Social Security Corporation (SSC) Spokesperson Musa Sbeihi on Sunday said the new Social Security Law will curb insurance evasion and help achieve social justice.
AMMAN — The Social Security Corporation (SSC) on Wednesday launched its communications strategy for 2016-2020, the Jordan News Agency, Petra
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Apr 10, 2017
Apr 09, 2017
Apr 09, 2017
Apr 10, 2017
Apr 08, 2017
Opinion
Apr 09, 2017
Apr 09, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment