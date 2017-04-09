SSC launches 2017-2019 revised strategy

AMMAN — The Social Security Corporation (SSC) on Sunday launched its 2017-2019 strategy, which seeks to upgrade services and achieve financial sustainability, according to SSC officials.

The new strategy is based on revisions of the 2014-2016 strategy, as well as older strategies dating back to 2005, aimed at identifying achievements and addressing shortcomings, SSC Director Nadia Rawabdeh said, adding that older strategies lacked consistent performance indicators.

The new roadmap also seeks to improve the corporation’s electronic services and encourage further electronic cooperation with other institutions, Rawabdeh told reporters during the launch, adding that the plan is part of the corporation’s expansion plan.

Comprising five major goals, the new strategy aims to advance the quality of social security insurance services according to international best practices, enhance institutional quality, enhance law abidance and reduce insurance evasion, improve public perceptions of the SSC’s services, as well as support social security programmes and medical insurance, she said.

The SSC’s 2017-2019 strategy was planned in accordance with Jordan’s 2025 vision and the government’s Executive Development Programme, SSC Planning Consultant Samir Mifleh said, highlighting the reduction of poverty and unemployment rates and the implementation of an effective social security system as core objectives of the plan.

Mifleh noted that the new strategy will incorporate performance indicators tied to each of the five goals, stressing that an evaluation of the strategy will take place every six months.

The corporation’s Media Director Musa Sbeihi said there are 1.231 million active social security subscribers, and some 197,000 retirees receiving pensions from the corporation.

In 2016, insurance revenues reached JD1.411 billion, while insurance expenses reached JD871 million, Sbeihi added.