SSIF, industry chambers seeks to tap ‘promising investment opportunities’

AMMAN — Head of the Social Security Investment Funds (SSIF) Kholoud Saqaf, during her meeting with the president of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry Fathi Jaghbir on Saturday, discussed "promising" investment opportunities in the industrial sector.

The meeting also covered the potential of establishing an international exhibition in partnership between the two sides, according to a statement from the Amman Chamber of Industry.

Jaghbir said that investment risks in the industrial sector are low in comparison to other sectors due to the size of the local industrial sector, the number of operating establishments and export markets.

The chamber president also praised the SSIF’s role as an “effective” investment tool in a large number of productive sectors, noting that the SSIF has a “competitive investment portfolio and great added value”.

He stressed that productive projects are an important contributor to preserving social security funds.

For her part, Saqaf said that the meeting focused on activating tools for investment and economic promotion of Jordan in a way that reflects on the national economy in general and the productive sectors in particular.

She called for increased coordination between the SSIF and the Jordan and Amman Industry Chambers, especially in holding exhibitions at the local and international levels.

Saqaf said that meeting was a “major step” in uniting efforts to develop investment opportunities between the two sides.