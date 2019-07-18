Steps agreed to connect power grids of Gulf, EU through Jordan

AMMAN — Jordan, Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) on Thursday agreed to form a joint technical committee, set timetables and draft a memorandum of understanding to frame the basics for implementing a power connection project between the Arab Gulf countries’ power grid and Europe’s through Jordan and Egypt.

During meetings in Amman, Energy Minister Hala Zawati highlighted the importance of the scheme in enhancing the stability of the Arab electric system and realising energy integration, according to a ministry statement.

Zawati stressed the positive practical and economic impacts of the venture on Jordan in providing the minimum limit of compound capacity and operational reserve, as well as reduce the grid’s power fluctuations and programmed power cuts.

The minister also called for speeding up procedures to implement the project through an action plan and practical steps, praising the level of cooperation between the Kingdom, the Gulf Cooperation Council and Egypt that seeks to enhance inter-Arab relations in the field.

GCCIA Chairman Shaikh Nawaf Al Khalifa reiterated the importance of the meetings in enhancing opportunities to establish the Gulf-Jordanian-Egyptian interconnection project, which will achieve stability for Arab

electricity systems.

Al Khalifa said that participants in the meetings agreed on having an international consultant to conduct a technical and economic feasibility study on the project, which aims at benefitting from around 60,000 megawatts of Gulf electricity and 50,000 megawatts of Egyptian power.

Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co. Chairman Sabah Mishali described the interconnection scheme as a “historic opportunity” to enhance the connection with the Gulf Cooperation Council and further boost its existing connection with Jordan.