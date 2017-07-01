Stray projectiles cross border from Syria

AMMAN — A military source from the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army on Saturday said that three missiles from the Syrian side fell near Jaber border crossing, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

At approximately 14:20 on Saturday, when the Syrian air force was targeting the armed opposition factions within Syrian territory near the Jordanian border, two projectiles fell in the vicinity of Jaber Customs Centre, close to the the civil defence building, while a third landed near the Jaber-Ramtha road in an open area.

The source added that the explosions did not result in any injuries or material damage except a fire in dry grass that was contained without causing any damage or injuries.