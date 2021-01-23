Strong Cities Network launches workshop on preventing, combating violent extremism

AMMAN — The West Asia North Africa (WANA) Institute, under the umbrella of the “Strong Cities Network in Lebanon and Jordan”, is conducting a six-day training workshop in Jordan on “Human Security and Definitions of P/CVE” (preventing and countering violent extremism).

This training targets the members of the three local prevention networks in Irbid, Zarqa and Karak — two-day training workshop for each network, according to a WANA statement

This training workshop is part of the Strong Cities Network’s vision and aims to build the capacity of the members of the local prevention networks on engaging effectively with policy makers in order to support the implementation of national strategies to prevent violent extremism, the statement said.

One of the most challenging issues that faces the cities when working on preventing and combating violent extremism, is the absence of unified definitions pertaining to radicalisation, violence, extremism and human security, the statement said.

The activities will focus on raising awareness of local communities, including youth, teachers and religious leaders in each governorate.

WANA Institute is working in cooperation with members of the three prevention networks in Irbid, Zarqa and Karak to implement the Strong Cities Network (SCN) concept which is funded by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Jordan.

The overall goal of the Strong Cities Network is to build the capacity of municipalities and local prevention networks in Jordan, building on the work that the SCN has been delivering in Jordan since 2016, and has been designed to support national policy development on P/CVE through building local infrastructure to support implementation.

“The importance of the three prevention networks is that they are voluntary and a lifestyle that aims to enhance the principles of social cohesion and values of community justice and reject hate speech through the activities implemented by the networks in their local communities,” the project coordinator in Jordan, Israa Al Shayab, said in the statement.

Father Boulos Al Beqain, a member of the network, affirmed that the reason for joining the network is “our sense of responsibility towards society and towards the souls who need leadership towards the right path”.

The network’s focal point, Abd Al Hay Al Habashneh, said that he was chosen as the focal point because of the nature of his work, as it has a close relationship with his doctoral thesis on legislations regulating extremism and terrorism in Jordan.

The Strong Cities Network, led by the Institute of Strategic Dialogue (ISD), was launched at the United Nations in September 2015. It is the first ever global network of mayors, municipal-level policy makers and practitioners united in building social cohesion and community resilience to counter violent extremism in all its forms, the statement said.

The network is comprised of more than 140 cities across 45 countries. The network catalyses, inspires and multiplies community-centric approaches and action to counter violent extremism through peer learning and expert training. It operates with a set of fundamental principles, agreed by all members that protect and promote human rights and civil liberties in all aspects of its work to prevent violent extremism, the statement said.