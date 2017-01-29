Students launch campaign to defend freedom of speech on social media

AMMAN — University students have come together to launch an initiative that aims at creating more space for freedom of expression over the Internet and social media networks, a student activist said on Sunday.

With more people using social media as a tool for self-expression, a group of 15 young activists are spearheading a campaign dubbed “This Is My Opinion, Don’t Detain Me” to express their rejection of Article 11 of the Cybercrime Law in the Kingdom.

The article states that those who intentionally repost or share posts online that insult, vilify or demean anyone will face consequences of detainment and imprisonment for at least three months and pay a fine of no less than JD100 and no more than JD2,000.

“We realised lately that the roof is the limit. Freedom of expression on the Internet and different social media networks is restricted,” Haya Chakhanbeh said.

She added: “If we limit people’s freedom to express themselves and speak, we will encourage violent acts in society. We have to change this.”

Activists said the campaign calls for the repeal of detention of individuals over their posts and notes published on social media, as it “contradicts the Constitution”.

The 20-year-old university student said the campaign offers alternative disciplinary methods to the imprisonment of Internet users who insult public figures or institutions, such as temporarily banning them from leaving the country.

Nirmeen Tamimi, who is part of the campaign, said the timing of starting the initiative coincides with the start of the spring academic semester at most universities, to raise awareness among the student body.

“There is a high percentage of Internet and social media users who are university students between the ages of 18 and 25. It is important to target that group of users,” she added.

“Lately, we have been seeing many people getting detained or imprisoned over what they share on social media. We aim to increase the level of freedom in Jordan by highlighting issues hindering it,” she told The Jordan Times.

The campaign will organise events on and off campuses to discuss the topic from economic, social and political aspects during the next few weeks, the 20-year-old sociology student said.

“We have been witnessing an increase in the use of technology and social media. Most students express their views on social media because it is the easiest, most efficient and fastest method; which is why we should not set limits.”

The campaign organisers launched it after receiving training on freedom of speech by the National Democratic Institute.