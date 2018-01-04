Study recommends to narrow gender gap in entrepreneurship

AMMAN — The Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) has conducted a study, in cooperation with the Centre for Strategic Studies (CSS) at the University of Jordan (and Global Entrepreneur Monitor (GEM), in which it recommended measures to narrow the gender gap in entrepreneurship, according to a JEDCO statement.

The study urges enabling of women and increasing their role in the labour market, and supporting them in entrepreneurships through training and financial support.

According to the statement, the study urged the government to support entrepreneurship in rural areas to create job opportunities, strengthen development funds and give priority to underprivileged areas.

The study also encourages start-ups and new companies on diversifying their products to increase competition with established companies to expand in local and foreign markets, in addition to innovation and use of modern technology, the statement said.

The study stresses the government's support for factories and companies to raise their export capabilities, through exempting their products from tax.

The study also calls for restricting the unofficial sectors by addressing the causes that prevent them from registering.

The study pointed out the importance of developing applied education in entrepreneurship in schools and universities, by teaching the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship on the quality of life and income, according to the statement.