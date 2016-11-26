Suspects detained in Zarqa e-commerce fraud

AMMAN — Zarqa Criminal Investigation Department (CID) personnel have apprehended a group of suspected fraudsters, who were allegedly defrauding residents using a “well-known e-commerce website”, a security source said on Saturday.

The source told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that the Zarqa CID tracked the group and found five people who were offering Ford cars for sale on the website at low prices and leaving a phone number for buyers to call.

When a potential buyer contacts a group member to examine a vehicle, the suspect arranges an appointment on the following day, said the source.

When the buyer arrives, the suspect shows him/her the vehicle and accompanies him/her to an office in Amman to pay a JD5,000 down payment and sign a contract, added the source.

Although the suspected fraudsters frequently changed their phone numbers and their locations inside the Zarqa Free Trade Zone, a specialised team was able to arrest three of the five-member group within 24 hours, the source told Petra, adding that an investigation is still ongoing.

Preliminary investigation showed that the suspects managed to defraud many victims out of their money, according to the source.

Meanwhile, the CID’s Cybercrime Section at the Public Security Department has launched “e-patrols” on the Internet to detect and track all actions that could violate citizens’ rights and freedoms.

Maj. Raed Rawashdeh, head of the section, told Petra that the unit launched these patrols to protect citizens against crimes that could “harm their dignity”, and against fraud attempts, which have recently increased on social media outlets.