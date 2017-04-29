Sweileh overpass to be officially opened on Independence Day

AMMAN — The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) on Saturday said work was under way to officially launch the Sweileh overpass in tandem with celebrations for the Kingdom’s 71st Independence Day.

The intersection’s upper section was officially opened to the public last week, for motorists from the area of Yajouz and the traffic lights underneath the bridge, head of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project at GAM, Riyad Kharabsheh said.

Expected to be finalised this May, the flyover is part of the BRT project. The project was completed in stages to reduce disruption and required no major detours in the area, according to the official.

“The upper part is now operating after work was done in stages, and GAM is now undertaking some complementary work,” Kharabsheh said, adding that traffic was rerouted to the upper section of the bridge.

“The bridge is in its final form now, but some soft-landscaping and site work is still needed. It will be fully operational between May 20 and May 25,” he told The Jordan Times.

In addition to the bridge, pavements have been renovated and LED lights have been installed in the area, the official said.

The Sweileh Overpass (Dawriyyat Traffic Lights) is the third phase of the BRT project, Kharabsheh noted, adding that further work on the BRT project is currently under way at Al Sahafeh Tunnel on Queen Rania Street, which is expected to finish this June.

Officials said GAM is also working with the transport and public works ministries to finalise the BRT Amman-Zarqa route.