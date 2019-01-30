You are here
Tarawneh calls on Jordanian, Syrian legislators to help restore Amman-Damascus ties
By JT - Jan 30,2019 - Last updated at Jan 30,2019
AMMAN — Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh on Wednesday called on Jordanian and Syrian lawmakers to remove all obstacles hindering the restoration of ties between the two countries.
Tarawneh’s remarks came during a meeting with Syria’s acting ambassador to Jordan Ayman Alloush, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Tarawneh said that the upcoming Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union’s meeting in Amman will be held under the title, “Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Palestine”, stressing the importance of the attendance of Syria.
Tarawneh has recently sent an official invitation to Syrian People’s Assembly Speaker Hammoudeh Sabbagh to attend the 29th meeting of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, slated to be held in Amman in March.
Alloush conveyed the greetings of Sabbagh to Tarawneh and his thanks for the invitation, saying that the meeting is of high importance to the Syrian People’s Assembly, according to Petra.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 30, 2019
Jan 30, 2019
Jan 30, 2019
Opinion
Jan 31, 2019
Jan 31, 2019
Jan 31, 2019
Jan 31, 2019
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment