Tarawneh calls on Jordanian, Syrian legislators to help restore Amman-Damascus ties

AMMAN — Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh on Wednesday called on Jordanian and Syrian lawmakers to remove all obstacles hindering the restoration of ties between the two countries.

Tarawneh’s remarks came during a meeting with Syria’s acting ambassador to Jordan Ayman Alloush, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Tarawneh said that the upcoming Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union’s meeting in Amman will be held under the title, “Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Palestine”, stressing the importance of the attendance of Syria.

Tarawneh has recently sent an official invitation to Syrian People’s Assembly Speaker Hammoudeh Sabbagh to attend the 29th meeting of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, slated to be held in Amman in March.

Alloush conveyed the greetings of Sabbagh to Tarawneh and his thanks for the invitation, saying that the meeting is of high importance to the Syrian People’s Assembly, according to Petra.