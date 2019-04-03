Tarawneh outlines Arab agenda for Doha meeting

AMMAN — A parliamentary delegation, headed by President of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union and Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh, is scheduled to visit Doha today to participate at the 140th meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Tarawneh said that the delegation will seek to lobby various parliaments of the world to support an emergency draft on providing international protection to the Palestinian people, which was included in the final statement of the meetings of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union recently held in Amman.

The speaker stressed that the delegates will make it clear in front of the world’s parliaments that the Kingdom will continue its historical role in defending Jerusalem, based on Hashemite Custodianship over the city’s Islamic and Christian sites, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added that the delegation will not spare any effort to uncover unfair Israeli practices against the Palestinian people, so as the world can realise that bias to the occupation represents negligence to the principles of security and peace which international organisations have always called for.

Tarawneh said that the proposal presented by the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union seeks to condemn heinous crimes perpetrated by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, and call on the international community to face the occupation’s recurrent attacks and denounce all forms of forcible migration and ethnic cleansing against Palestinians.