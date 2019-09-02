Tarawneh says Israeli PM’s remarks on settlements constitute ‘instigation’

AMMAN — President of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (APU) and Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh on Monday condemned the Israeli procedures that aim at expanding the construction of settlements on the Palestinian territories.

In an APU statement, carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Tarawneh added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks on imposing “Jewish sovereignty” over all colonies in the West Bank constitute an instigation that warns of more violence and highlights the “criminal identity” of the occupation.

Tarawneh said that the statements also undermine peace prospects and form a clear violation to the international legitimacy resolutions on halting the occupation.

In this regard, he called on all countries to bear their moral responsibilities in combatting injustice and oppression and ending the suffering of the Palestinian people, as well as withdrawing investments and imposing sanctions on Israel to force it to abide by international law.

The speaker also expressed the union’s full support to the Palestinian state.

Netanyahu on Sunday renewed his pledge to annex all Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank as he sought to shore up right-wing support ahead of a September 17 election, according to AFP.

“With the help of God we will apply Jewish sovereignty to all communities, as part of the land of Israel, and as part of the state of Israel,” he told an audience at the West Bank settlement of Elkana.