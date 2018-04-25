Tax revenues ratio to GDP ‘relatively low’

AMMAN — The tax income ratio to the gross domestic product (GDP) in the Kingdom is low when compared with that in other countries in the world, a study by the Jordan Strategy Forum (JSF) revealed on Wednesday.

The tax income ratio to GDP in the Kingdom stands at 15.5 per cent, compared with 45.8 per cent in Denmark, 28.6 per cent in France, 22.1 per cent in Japan and 18.2 per cent in Turkey, according to the study, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

JSF called on all stakeholders to adopt a unified vision on the tax system in Jordan, noting that envisioned goals of any new tax law should contribute to realising high economic growth rates, achieving stability at the macro-economic level and improving social and economic conditions.

These recommendations were listed in the study that is titled: “Income Tax Law: The Need for a New Vision”.

The forum said that the study, which was issued pending a new tax law intended to be referred to the Lower House in mid- May, is part of JSF’s efforts to present scientific views for decision makers and stakeholders, and aims to spread awareness among citizens and acquaint them with accurate information.