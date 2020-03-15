Teachers granted leave during school, kindergarten closures — Education Ministry

AMMAN — The Education Ministry on Sunday announced that teachers will have days off while schools and kindergartens are suspended, providing that all teachers are ready to begin providing remote education if necessary.

The ministry’s procedures also include tasking department directors at the ministry and education directors with organising the work of administrative staff at the ministry’s headquarters, educational directorates, schools and kindergartens during the suspension period, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

These procedures aim at guaranteeing the flow of work and sustainability of services presented to parents and their children.

The ministry also granted administrative members who are pregnant, those with chronic respiratory diseases and those with children in kindergartens, nurseries and first to fifth grade a 10-day leave during the two-week suspension period.

The leave will be deducted from their annual leave and will not affect any of their financial dues, the ministry added.

If employees do not have available leave days, they are also eligible for the 10-day leave, provided they compensate for this period outside of official working hours and on future holidays.