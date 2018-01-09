You are here
Teenager arrested after 18-year-old stabbed to death in Jerash
By JT - Jan 09,2018 - Last updated at Jan 09,2018
AMMAN - Authorities on Tuesday said they arrested one person in connection with the stabbing to death of an 18-year-old man in Jerash governorate.
The suspect was born in 2002, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, citing security sources.
The sources added that a group of unidentified persons set the house of the suspect's parents on fire following the incident with no losses in life reported.
