You are here

Home » Local » Teenager arrested after 18-year-old stabbed to death in Jerash

Teenager arrested after 18-year-old stabbed to death in Jerash

By JT - Jan 09,2018 - Last updated at Jan 09,2018

AMMAN - Authorities on Tuesday said they arrested one person in connection with the stabbing to death of an 18-year-old man in Jerash governorate.

The suspect was born in 2002, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, citing security sources.

The sources added that a group of unidentified persons set the house of the suspect's parents on fire following the incident with no losses in life reported.

up
7 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
1 + 1 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.