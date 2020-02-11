Temperatures expected to climb gradually as week progresses

AMMAN — Temperatures on Wednesday are forecast to increase slightly, with the weather remaining cold around the Kingdom, except for the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, which will be somewhat warmer, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

The JMD predicted that temperatures will hover around their annual average on Thursday, with relatively cold weather in most areas and higher mercury levels in the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Wednesday night will bring with it a chance of frost, whereas temperatures are expected to increase gradually on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures in Amman on Wednesday are forecast to reach a high of 12°C during the day and a low of 4°C at night, while on Thursday temperatures are expected to range between 15°C and 7°C, according to the JMD.

In Zarqa, temperatures are forecast to range between 14°C and 6°C on Wednesday and between 16°C and 9°C on Thursday.

A high of 13°C and a low of 5°C are forecast in Irbid on Wednesday, while Thursday is expected to see a high of 16°C and a low of 8°C.

Further south in Aqaba, mercury levels are expected to reach a high of 24°C during the day and a low of 13°C during the night on Wednesday, and slightly increase to between 26°C and 16°C on Thursday, according to the department.