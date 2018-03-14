Tests encourage exploration of lithium in Aqaba

AMMAN — Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has launched a programme to explore lithium and associated minerals in Aqaba area where “promising” tests have been made, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Tuesday.

During a field visit to Dbeideeb region to the east of Aqaba, Energy Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Kharabsheh said that “good results” of preliminary studies have encouraged the ministry to launch the programme.

Kharabsheh said that the ministry has begun implementing surface geochemical surveys, exploration drillings and sampling from an area of 900sq.km.

He stressed the importance of this process to identify the areas with the highest concentration of lithium, zirconium, silver and other minerals.

The minister underscored the economic feasibility of these elements, noting that lithium is used in manufacturing batteries of electric vehicles.

It has been recently announced that a local energy firm has started exploration for copper and other minerals in Dana Reserve, earmarking $600 million for the two-year project that will cover over 106 sq.km.