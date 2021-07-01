Textile waste management system to be implemented by end of 2021 — Environment ministry

AMMAN — Minister of Environment Nabeel Masarweh on Tuesday opened a workshop to discuss solutions that can help with solid waste management, specifically the textile waste problem, according to a ministry statement.

The workshop was held in cooperation with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and UNDP.

The GIZ will run surveys to help suggest interventions for the implementation of the new textile waste system and find solutions to the textile waste problem.

The new system will be implemented by the end of 2021 in cooperation with UNDP, Hajar Majjar, the solid waste manager at the ministry, told The Jordan Times.

Majjar also explained how the current textile disposal method used in Jordan depends on burning the remaining waste. This process leaves CO2 in the air, causing pollution that endangers the environment.

The new textile waste methodology would entail the initial collection of textile waste, then adding the waste to other chemicals, and then moving the chemicals to cement factories to burn them to create energy from heat, the official said.

According to Majjar, this disposal method will provide several benefits including reducing the quantities of textile waste in landfills, reducing factories’ energy costs, and creating jobs for the maintenance of the new system.

Most importantly, this new textile waste methodology would reduce the environmentally harmful effects, the statement said. “The new project will sustain resources that help both the environment and economy,” Maraweh was quoted in the statement as saying.

Jordan has adopted a national agenda for sustainable development and signed global agreements to use environmentally friendly methods of solid waste management.

“Efficiency, safety and effectiveness of managing the waste is a top priority for the Ministry now,” Majjar added.

The ministry sets waste management policies, regulates the waste sector and monitors and reinforces compliance. Private sector participation in waste management is also highly encouraged for this new waste management system, according to Majjar.