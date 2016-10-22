You are here
‘Three killed in accident on Dead Sea highway’
By Rana Husseini - Oct 22,2016 - Last updated at Oct 22,2016
AMMAN — Three people were killed and one was critically injured over the weekend in a road accident on the Dead Sea highway, official sources said on Saturday.
The accident occurred at dawn on Friday and involved a car that was heading towards the Dead Sea hotel area and a pickup truck driving back to Amman on the Sweimeh road at around 2am, a senior traffic official said.
An initial investigation revealed that the driver of the car “lost control of his vehicle on the three-lane road in each direction, entered the other side of the road through a u-turn, and slammed head on with the pickup truck,” according to the traffic official.
“The cause of the accident was a sudden change in lane,” the official told The Jordan Times.
Two of the four passengers, aged 19 and 25, in the car died instantly as a result of the strong impact, and two, including the 22-year-old driver were rushed to a nearby hospital, the source added.
A third passenger died on Friday morning, while the driver of the car remains hospitalised in critical condition, the source added.
The driver of the pickup truck and a passenger with him escaped the accident unharmed, the source added.
A total of 542 people died in around 8,000 accidents during the first nine months of 2016, according to official statistics.
There were also 1,270 critical injuries and 12,000 minor injuries in the same period.
During 2015, there were 608 deaths in 9,712 accidents, as well as 2,021 critical injuries and 12,000 minor injuries.
Related Articles
AMMAN — Three people died in a collision involving two vehicles on the road between Muwaqqar and Azraq on Wednesday, the Central Traffic Dep
Five people, including two Saudi nationals, were killed and a child was critically injured in a road accident on the Zarqa-Azraq highway over the weekend, police and Civil Defence Department (CDD) officials said Saturday.
AMMAN — Three people died and three others were injured in traffic accidents over the past three days, according to the Central Traffic Depa
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Oct 21, 2016
Oct 21, 2016
Oct 21, 2016
Opinion
Oct 22, 2016
Oct 22, 2016
Oct 22, 2016
Oct 22, 2016
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment