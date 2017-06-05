AMMAN — Construction on three projects to improve water supply and reduce water loss has begun in Balqa Governorate, where water loss is estimated at 60 per cent, according to the Ministry of Water and Irrigation.

The three projects target the water network in Balqa, located 35km northwest of the capital, according to ministry’s officials, who noted that main and tertiary pipes are in a deteriorated state as they were installed years ago and pressure on the network has surged.

The projects, worth JD350,000, will be implemented by local contractors, Minister of Water and Irrigation Hazem Nasser said in a statement e-mailed to The Jordan Times.

Supply disruptions will be addressed once the projects are completed, while water supply and distribution efficiency will improve, Nasser said in the statement.

“The projects will serve thousands of people in Balqa… Several other water projects are being implemented across the country to address the rising demand for water, particularly in light of the influx of Syrian refugees,” the minister noted.

Meanwhile, ministry spokesperson Omar Salameh noted that the projects will be completed before the end of this year.

“The projects are funded by the state treasury. They are scheduled to be completed within four months,” Salameh told The Jordan Times over the phone.

Water supply to Balqa Governorate stood at 35.2 million cubic metres (mcm) of water in 2015 and was increased to 47.2mcm in 2016.

The Balqa water directorate provides water to over 74,000 subscribers and wastewater services to 39,000 subscribers, according to official figures.

Officials say that the governorate’s water deficit has been increasing due to population growth and the presence of Syrian refugees.

The country hosts 1.4 million Syrian refugees in camps and among host communities in different parts of the Kingdom.