Ties, crises, challenges come under microscope at local conference

AMMAN — “The most important pillar for power comes from the community,” said Mohieddin Touq, former commissioner general of Jordan’s National Centre for Human Rights’ (NCHR) Board of Trustees on Monday.

The remarks came during the conclusion of a three-day conference titled “Jordan in a Changing Regional Environment Scenarios for the Future Era 2”, organised by Al Quds Centre for Political Studies in cooperation with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung.

Along with Touq, Jawad Anani, former deputy prime minister for economic affairs, and Hussein Majali, former minister of interior, shared their views and discussed solutions to the various challenges facing the country.

Regarding security, Touq stressed that “it is not the main pillar” for a country, but it is essential in creating a suitable environment for economies to flourish and politics to run.

However, “if security solutions are needed, it means that political and economical measures have failed”, he stated.

Although politics, economy and security work hand in hand, the “most important power comes from society”, Touq said.

“Before focusing on anything, we need to focus on the community; there must be some educational programmes, awareness programmes and efficient seminars to start a dialogue,” he suggested.

Touq also stressed the importance of the topics covered by media outlets, which should “foster customs and traditions”, he said.

As for politics, “governance, education and civil society” are some of the factors that help countries witness significant progress, Majali said.

“Public participation, transparency, integrity, combating corruption, accountability, effectiveness, justice and inclusion” are the elements that create good governance, he continued.

He cited education as one of the most important elements in a sustainable society, saying: “One year of education improves the GDP. This important pillar needs creativity and innovation.”

“If we give the civil society the freedom to work and the ability to improve themselves as a national institution, then we don’t have to wait for international aid,” Majali stressed.

On the economic aspect, Anani outlined the repercussions of Jordan’s geographical location in the region, on the borders of occupied Palestine, Israel, and close to the Gulf region. “These three aspects can sometimes put us in difficult situations,” the former deputy prime minister for economic affairs said.

Jordan is one of the main countries that attracts Arab investment, while sending many labourers to work in the Middle East, according to Anani, who noted that the Kingdom also hosts large numbers of refugees among all other Arab countries.

Anani suggested the establishment of a centre to observe Israel’s political measures, and come up with solutions to counter them.

He also encouraged the development of a “renewed relationship” with the Gulf countries, based on economic mutual understanding.

Anani called for “conducting a thorough study focused on investment such as the NEOM project”, that looks at its positive and negative impacts while “evaluating Jordan’s position and how it benefits from the project”.

Finally, Anani urged the Kingdom to “reconsider its economic relationship with other countries in the Levant by adopting new methodologies to strengthen partnerships, since those are the countries we can have great ties with in the future”.