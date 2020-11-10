Tourism minister takes part in WTM 2020 virtual exhibition

AMMAN — World Tourism Market (WTM) 2020 virtual exhibition kicked off on Monday, keeping global travel conservation alive through connecting tourism professionals around the world amid these unprecedented circumstances.

Tourism Minister Nayef Al Fayez, who attended the exhibition, in a statement cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, said that taking part in the WTM Virtual 2020 is necessary to plan for the recovery stage and restoring connections, as well as keeping abreast of best strategies and roadmaps in this arena.

During the three-day event, Fayez is expected to discuss a working paper covering the government’s measures aimed at supporting the tourism sector’s most hard-hit fields by the coronavirus, in addition to the new travel measures and public safety, as well as less crowded eco-friendly tourism.

Director General of the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat said that the event provides tourism professionals around the world virtual networking opportunities, to discuss issues related to travel and tourism industry with business partners.

The 2020 WTM will focus on the repercussions the pandemic has had on the industry and discuss the roadmap for next year’s recovery phase, he added, calling for scaling up efforts to maintain business connections in this sector to face the current challenges, “understand the reality of what is happening amid these unprecedented times, and laying the foundations for recovery and innovation in 2021”.

The exhibition’s agenda includes sessions related to outlook for global tourism to be run by Euromonitor International and International Tourism and Investment Conference, in addition to the Responsible Tourism Programme, as well as sessions on aviation sector, Ministers Summit on Tourism, World Travel and Tourism Council and World Travel Market, Petra added.