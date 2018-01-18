You are here
Tourism revenues up by 12.5% in 2017
By JT - Jan 18,2018 - Last updated at Jan 18,2018
AMMAN — Tourism revenues in 2017 increased by 12.5 per cent, up to $4.6 billion, compared to $4.1 billion in 2016, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) announced on Thursday.
CBJ said in a statement, carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that the increase was mainly due to an 8.7-per cent rise in the total number of tourists in 2017.
In December 2017, the Kingdom’s revenues from tourism went up by 9.1 per cent, reaching $340.9 million, compared to the same month in 2016, as the result of the increase in the total number of tourists by 6.2 per cent compared to the same month in 2016, the statement added.
The number of overnight tourists until the end of November, 2017 amounted to 3.911 million visitors, compared with 3.574 million during the same 11 months of last year, according to Tourism Ministry figures.
Related Articles
AMMAN — Drug abuse in the Kingdom decreased by 12.5 per cent in 2017 compared with 2016, Anti-Narcotics Department Director Brig. Gen.
AMMAN — The total value of the Kingdom's imports during the first seven months of this year declined by 12.5 per cent, compared to the
AMMAN — The total number of tourists who visited Jordan between January and the end of November increased by 8.9 per cent compared with the
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 18, 2018
Jan 18, 2018
Jan 18, 2018
Opinion
Jan 17, 2018
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment