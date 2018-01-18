Tourism revenues up by 12.5% in 2017

AMMAN — Tourism revenues in 2017 increased by 12.5 per cent, up to $4.6 billion, compared to $4.1 billion in 2016, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) announced on Thursday.

CBJ said in a statement, carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that the increase was mainly due to an 8.7-per cent rise in the total number of tourists in 2017.

In December 2017, the Kingdom’s revenues from tourism went up by 9.1 per cent, reaching $340.9 million, compared to the same month in 2016, as the result of the increase in the total number of tourists by 6.2 per cent compared to the same month in 2016, the statement added.

The number of overnight tourists until the end of November, 2017 amounted to 3.911 million visitors, compared with 3.574 million during the same 11 months of last year, according to Tourism Ministry figures.