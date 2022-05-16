Tourism revenues reached $1.21b in first 4 months of 2022 — CBJ

AMMAN — Jordan's tourism revenues stood at $1.213 billion in the first third of 2022, marking an increase of $870 million, or 252 per cent, compared with the corresponding period of last year, after the number of tourists rose by 791,000 to reach 1,059,000, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) announced on Monday.

In April alone, tourism revenues increased by $230 million, or 256 per cent, compared with the same month of 2021, reaching $320 million, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported citing CBJ figures.

According to the CBJ data, the growth in revenues on a monthly level was mainly driven by an increase in the number of tourists by about 207,500, amounting to a total of 278,000 visitors.

The figures indicated that tourism revenues from non-resident Jordanians constituted 33.3 per cent of the overall income, followed by tourists from Arab countries (except the Gulf countries) with 24.6 per cent, Gulf countries with 21 per cent, and European countries with 11.3 per cent and US nationals by 3.3 per cent.

The Kingdom's tourism income in 2021 increased by 90 per cent to reach $2.7 billion, compared with a 75.7 per cent decline in 2020, as a result of the increase in tourist numbers in 2021 to 2.358 million.