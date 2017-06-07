‘Tourist restaurants allowed to open during day in Ramadan’

AMMAN — Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani on Tuesday said that the Tourism Ministry’s instructions allow tourist facilities to work during Ramadan and provide services without violating the “sanctity” of the fasting month.

Muslims abstain from food and drink during Ramadan from dawn until after sunset.

The minister said that annual instructions issued during Ramadan take into consideration the circumstances of non-Muslims, especially tourists, on the condition that eating and drinking are prohibited in public, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The Tourism Ministry said that its annual instructions allow serving food and beverages to visitors of tourist restaurants during Ramadan, providing that such facilities are fully closed and cannot be seen from outside, Petra added.

The instructions also stipulate closing nightclubs, discos and bars during the holy month.

The ministry bans restaurants and coffee shops from serving food and beverages before the fast-breaking iftar meal time, but allows such facilities to deliver orders.

Tourist restaurants that serve food during the day of Ramadan are obliged to put curtains, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the Public Security Department initiated an investigation into a video shared on social media purportedly showing a policeman taking pictures of people sitting in a tourist restaurant, which is a violation of the law, Petra reported, quoting a security source as saying.

The source said the investigation, started several days ago, revealed that the policeman violated the law and that necessary measures will be taken.