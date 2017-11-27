You are here

Home » Local » Trade balance deficit expands by 11.2%

Trade balance deficit expands by 11.2%

By JT - Nov 27,2017 - Last updated at Nov 27,2017

AMMAN — The trade balance deficit rose by 11.2 per cent until September compared to the same period of last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday. 

According to the Department of Statistics (DoS), the total value of exports stood at JD3.890 billion with a drop of 2.8 per cent compared to the same period last year. 

For the national exports, they amounted to JD3.290 billion, dropping by 0.1 per cent. The DoS said that the imports amounted to 10.604 billion until September, up by 5.6 per cent in comparison to the same period of 2016.  

Jordan's main exports include textiles, potassium, phosphates, fertilisers, vegetables and pharmaceutical products. 

up
2 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
11 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Editorial
No trivial matter

Sunday 26 November 2017

Cost of living on the rise

Nov 26, 2017

Assad’s visit to Russia

Nov 26, 2017

The two-term itch

Nov 26, 2017

Revisiting legal reserve requirements of banks

Nov 26, 2017

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.