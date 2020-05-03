Transport minister checks on QAIA’s readiness to receive returning students

By JT - May 03,2020 - Last updated at May 03,2020

Minister of Transport Khaled Saif visits Queen Alia International Airport on Sunday to check on the arrangements and preparations in place to receive Jordanian students returning home (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Transport Khaled Saif on Sunday visited Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) and checked first-hand on the arrangements and preparations in place to receive Jordanian students returning home.

During his inspection tour of the airport, Saif said that the first batch of Jordanian students returning to the Kingdom is expected to arrive on Tuesday, while 3,049 students are scheduled to arrive over a span of three days through 16 flights from nine international destinations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The first batch of students will arrive in the Kingdom on Tuesday via three flights arriving from Cairo and Istanbul, which are among 16 flights designated to transport students to the Kingdom.

Various airport facilities are ready to receive, test and transfer students to the sites designated for quarantine, according to “smooth and efficient” arrangements, Saif said.

A special area inside the airport was set up to receive students, the minister said, adding that the students will be tested upon arrival, he said.

The students’ bags will be unloaded, sterilised and X-rayed, after which the students will be transported in buses to the designated quarantine sites.

Saif and officials at QAIA discussed key measures taken to ensure the safety of students and those responsible for receiving and transporting them.