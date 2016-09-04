You are here
Tribal leaders support changes to Crime Prevention Law
By JT - Sep 04,2016 - Last updated at Sep 04,2016
AMMAN — Tribal leaders and experts commended the Cabinet's approval on Thursday of a draft law amending the 2016 Crime Prevention Law, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday.
The amendments targeted provisions governing controversial tribal customs like jalwa (forced relocation), diyeh (blood money) and administrative governors' authorities related to these affairs.
Sheikh Sultan Jazi said that jalwa, in which a clan is forced to relocate if one of its members commits murder or rape, was adopted in the past to alleviate the suffering of citizens.
He praised the government's decision to reconsider the practice, especially as the Kingdom now has civil laws.
Sayel Momani, dean of a law faculty at a private university, commended amendments narrowing the scope of those involved in jalwa to the perpetrator, his father and sons, and limiting the relocation to one year, with a possibility of extension if deemed necessary by the relevant administrative governor.
