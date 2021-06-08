Truckers seek gov’t help to deal with Saudi operational regulations

AMMAN — A group of truck owners and drivers on Monday held a protest in front of the Jordanian Truck Owners Syndicate in Muqabalain in Amman against the operational conditions imposed by Saudi Arabia.

According to Saudi regulations, trucks older than 20 years are not allowed entry into the country from Jordan.

Mohammad Daoud, president of the Truck Owners Syndicate, said that approximately 20 truck owners took part in the protest.

The truck owners are demanding the syndicate to intensify the communication with Saudi Arabia to annul the decision as it would harm them and cause major losses, according to Daoud.

Daoud urged the Transport Ministry to contact Saudi authorities and convince them to postpone the application of the decision for at least two years.

“We are completely supportive of the truck owners and stand by them in this regard, as the Saudi decision has come as a surprise. Currently Saudi Arabia is adhering to its decision and negotiations are ongoing,” Daoud told The Jordan Times on Monday.

He pointed out that the syndicate is also in contact with the Jordanian government in order to reduce replacement fees and taxes so that truck owners can update their old vehicles.

Daoud called on the government to offer more support for truck owners and demand the postponement of the Saudi decision, as around 3,000 trucks operating on the international transport line among the Arab Gulf states will be directly affected by the decision.