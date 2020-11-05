Tweissi takes part in G-20 culture ministers meet

AMMAN — Minister of Culture Basim Tweissi on Wednesday delivered Jordan's address at the virtual meeting of culture ministers in the G20 countries, organised by Saudi Arabia under the slogan: "The rise of the cultural economy: A new model".

Tweissi’s address focussed on Jordan's vision for the next 10 years seeking to transform culture as a tool to enrich society by achieving progress and positive social change, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jordan has finished preparing the national strategic framework for the culture sector for the next 10 years with "broad" participation from the private sector and civil stakeholders, the minister said, adding this framework stems from a vision based on deeming culture a tool for development, positive social change and economic progress.

The minister added: "Jordan hopes, over the next 10 years, that this plan enables it to transform culture into a source of community enrichment, directly and indirectly, through developing the creative economy and increasing the added value of culture, arts and heritage in other sectors such as tourism, the content development industry, entrepreneurship, in addition to more than 25 other domains that overlap with culture."

Discussing the pandemic's repercussions, he said the COVID-19 crisis is “changing our view towards culture and ways of dealing with different lifestyles”, pointing out that it has transferred globalisation to new concepts and practices in culture, economy and society, according to Petra.

The minister highlighted role of added cultural value, which is emerging in industries and services, and the new digital economy, confirmed by the transformations of globalisation.

These transformations are linked to the added cultural value and its manifestations in all types of commodities and services that will change the concept of supply and demand, the future of competition and marketing methods, which go beyond the concept of cultural industries and the concept of the creative economy, according to the minister.

The added cultural value in the economy will open the way for more innovation, individual initiatives, and cultural specificities, he said.